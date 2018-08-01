At Nation Ford, football coach Allen taking a new approach this season

Changing the way he prepares his team this summer, Nation Ford High head football coach Michael Allen hopes a fresh approach will pay dividends in the fall.
Allen said as summer camp opens he feels like the team is way ahead of where it was last year, when the Falcons won a share of the Region IV title.
“I feel we have progressed,” he said. “We have taken time to work on ourselves.”
In the past, Nation Ford has been more of a 7-on-7 team when it comes to summer workouts. However, the Falcons moved away from those competitions this summer to concentrate on being a more well-rounded team.
“Last year, we were a 7-on-7 team,” Allen said. “This year we are a football team.”
With a bevy of 7-on-7 tournaments in the past, Nation Ford had come into seasons where their primary emphasis has been to throw the ball early and often. Allen said while they will continue to throw this year, he’s looking for more flexibility in his offense.
“We are going to take what they (the opponent) gives us,” he said. “We want to run the easiest option they give us.”
Leading the offense this season will be senior Carson Carruthers at quarterback. Allen said it helps to know going into the season who will be under center. Last year, they had to figure out their quarterback options as the season progressed, which led to the Falcons struggling at times. Eventually, the Falcons had to insert one of their top receiving threats, Ben Tuipulotu , into the quarterback spot. That moved jump-started the offense on the way to a playoff run.
“Our quarterback situation is ten-fold better,” Allen said. “We are more settled. It puts us in a better position to compete with the three opening teams of the season. Hopefully, we can prepare him well.”
Before Nation Ford opens the season Aug. 17 at Spartanburg, the Falcons will be participating in three scrimmages, including two at home. They will host Fairfield Central at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. They will then head to Mallard Creek for a 9 a.m. scrimmage Aug. 8 and will host Charlotte Latin at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 for their third preseason scrimmage.
The Falcons’ first home game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 against Conway.
