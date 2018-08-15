It’s not just football season. Tennis, volleyball begin soon at Fort Mill schools

While football may already be on the minds of most, the 2018 volleyball and tennis seasons are also kicking off soon.
The Nation Ford volleyball team will open its 2018 season Aug. 17 -18 at the Sports Connection Tournament and will host its first home match 6 p.m. Aug. 22 against Providence High.
A week after its season opener, the Falcons will host their own Nafo Invitational Tournament Aug. 25. Nation Ford begins Region IV play Sept. 11 against Clover and will also be participating in three tournaments throughout the season in Dorman Sept. 21-22, the Southern Invitational Sept. 29 and then the Wando Invitational Oct. 12.
The Fort Mill volleyball team will open its season at the Best of the Best Tournament at Davidson College Aug. 18. The first home match for the Jackets is a tri-match against Gaffney and Stuart Cramer, out of Cramerton, N.C. at 5 p.m. Aug. 21. Fort Mill will also be participating in the Nafo Invitational as well on Aug. 25.
In September, the Jackets will travel to the Gator Tournament in River Bluff and will open its region schedule at Northwestern Sept. 11.
Also getting an early start to the 2018 season will be Fort Mill girls’ tennis program. The Jackets made it to the Upper State finals last season and hopes to continue to improve on things this season.
Fort Mill opens against York at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and then will host Lancaster Aug. 21. The Jackets open region play Sept. 6 at Clover. While they don’t have any tournaments schedule, Fort Mill has a loaded schedule with non-region matches against Blythewood, Marvin Ridge, and Indian Land.
Nation Ford’s girls’ tennis season isn’t scheduled to start until Sept. 4 at Clover. Their first home match is scheduled for Sept. 6 against Rock Hill.
Comments