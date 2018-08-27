Fort Mill opens girls’ tennis season with a pair of wins

The Fort Mill girls’ tennis team got their season off to the start they were hoping for by winning their first two matches.
Fort Mill shut out both Lancaster and York 6-0. The Jackets are now 2-0 on the season.
Against Lancaster, Fort Mill was led by No. 1 singles Amelia Hall, who won 6-2, 6-1. Fort Mill also had several players tossing shutouts in their matches as No. 2 singles Jamie Petrella and No. 5 singles Rylie Wartinger both won 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 Meredith Bhend won 6-0, 6-1 and No. 4 Julie Biggers won 6-1, 6-0 dropping just one game each. In No. 2 doubles, Ruhi Patel and Madison McCarty won by forfeit.
Against York, Fort Mill had another near perfect performance. Hall won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2 and Petrella won in straight sets as well at No. 2 singles. Bhend won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Biggers won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Wartinger topped off singles play at No. 5 with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
The only doubles contest of the match saw Patel and McCarty team for a 6-0, 6-0 win as well.
Next up, the Jackets will make the trek down I-77 to play Blythewood Aug. 30. Their next home match will be Sept. 5 against Marvin Ridge.
