Fort Mill splits pair of home volleyball matches, evens record

Despite a fierce comeback attempt by Fort Mill, the Jackets’ volleyball team fell recently 3-2 to the Weddington Warriors while splitting a pair of home matches before the long Labor Day weekend.
Fort Mill did manage to defeat Covenant Day 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 25-14). The Jackets lost to Weddington in five sets, 3-2 (19-25, 12-25, 25-18, 25-21, 14-16).
Against Weddington, Fort Mill battled back from down two sets to take it to a fifth, but let the points it needed to win slipped away in that final set.
“It is a hard way to finish,” said Fort Mill head coach Gina Farley. “I am proud of the fight they had. We were one point away from being the ones celebrating. We are showing progress. We just need to keep control of the errors.”
Fort Mill has an early season 4-4 record heading into the break.
The Weddington matchup looked to be a close one after the initial set, but in the second, it was anything but. Weddington jumped out to a 7-0 lead before a Fort Mill timeout and then pushed that score to 15-3 before another Jackets’ timeout. Weddington came out of the timeout and continued to dominate the set, winning 25-12.
The third and fourth sets were much better for Fort Mill. After a close start, Fort Mill held off Weddington to take a 14-9 lead. Weddington played the Jackets tight, but could never regain the momentum it had in the second set as Fort Mill went on to win 25-18.
The same thing went for the fourth set. Weddington took the early lead at 7-6, but Fort Mill battled back to score six of the next seven points to go up 12-8 and forced the visiting North Carolina team into a timeout. Fort Mill held strong throughout the set, coming out of the timeout to tie the match at 2-2 with a 25-21 win.
The winner-take-all fifth set was a nail bitter as both teams volleyed back and forth for control as the set was tied up on multiple occasions. Fort Mill took an early 5-3 lead, but Weddington tied it back up at 8-8. Weddington then went ahead, but Fort Mill battled back to tie it at 10-10. The Jackets grabbed a 13-11 lead before a Weddington timeout. After the break, Weddington tied the match at 14-14 and then won two straight points to take the set and the match at 16-14.
Against Covenant Day, Fort Mill took the first set 25-18 and led from the onset with a 7-2 start out of the gate. Covenant Day took a timeout down 11-3, and then rallied some, but the Jackets held onto its lead going up 20-13 before taking the win. Covenant Day took the second set, but Fort Mill kept it close tying them up on several occasions. The third and fourth sets were all Fort Mill as the Jackets started strong and never really let Covenant Day get within striking distance.
Coming up for Fort Mill isa home match against Spring Valley Sept. 4 and then a trip to Westwood for a tri-match with Dutch Fork Sept. 5.
Comments