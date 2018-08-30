Bowers leads Nation Ford golfers to second straight win

In their first Region IV contest of the season, the Nation Ford Falcons girls’ golf team beat Rock Hill 188-227 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Led by medalist Zoe Bowers, who shot a 39 at Nation Ford’s home course of Springfield Golf Club, the Falcons were able to get off to a good start on their region season. Bowers’ three over par 39 was the only sub-40 score in the match.
Nation Ford had a 48 from Kate Gilmer and a 49 from Eileen Zeoli, before Felicity Shackleford rounded out the scoring for the Falcons with a 52.
Rock Hill was led by a 43 from Katie Warner, followed by a 57 from Chloe Goodwin and a 63 from Annie Klipa. Caroline Lee finished the scoring for the Bearcats with a 64.
After the Labor Day holiday, Nation Ford will have two matches next week with the first one being at River Hills Country Club against Clover and they will then play at Waterford Golf Club as part of the Trojan Invitational tournament later in the week.
The next home match for Nation Ford is schedule for Sept. 12 in a four-way match with one of those visiting teams in the contest being rivals Fort Mill.
