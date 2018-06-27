Lancaster man charged with sending child porn over social media

A Lancaster man was arrested Tuesday after police said he sent child porn photos to a North Carolina child using social media, police said.

Jeremy Adam Childers, 33, was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene materials to a person younger than age 18, according to arrest warrants.

Childers faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted.

Childers was investigated by deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina and Union County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina after the photos were discovered, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Investigators with the attorney general's Internet Crimes Against Children task force also were part of the investigation. The task force coordinates police agencies around the country to combat Internet sex crimes that target children or have child victims.

More than 4,500 police agencies in the United States are part of the task force with 110 police departments in South Carolina taking part in the stand against child pornography, according to the attorney general's office.

In the months of March, May and June, South Carolina police agencies involved in the task force arrested 48 people on child sex offenses, the attorney general's office stated.

In York County, task force agents have charged three people in 2018, according to court records. One of those suspects has pleaded guilty, records show.

Childers was released from the Lancaster County jail Wednesday after posting $25,000 bond, jail officials said.



