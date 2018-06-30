Man charged in Caldwell County shooting death

Officials charged a man Saturday afternoon in connection to Monday's fatal shooting in Caldwell County, according to Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.





Michael Vincent Osborne is charged with murder and possession of firearm by a felon, according to WBTV, a Charlotte Observer affiliate.

According to officials, a man showed up at neighbors house in the 3800 block of Grace Terrace Drive in Granite Falls with a gunshot wound. The neighbor called 911, the sheriff's office said.





The victim, later identified as Edgar Medoza Picaco, 34, died from injuries sustained during the shooting, officials said..

Osborne has been arrested on drug trafficking charges in the past, records show.





Osborne is jailed without bond.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.