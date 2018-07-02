2 on motorcycle were injured in wreck in Rock Hill. The car driver fled

Two people on a motorcycle were hurt Saturday in Rock Hill in what police said was a hit and run by a suspect in a car.

The suspect in the case allegedly fled the scene, but turned himself in to police the next day, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Michael Bayron, 32, was charged Sunday with hit and run with injury after Bayron turned himself in to police, Bollinger said.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Ebinport Road, police said. Officers found the two victims who had been on the motorcycle and the Harley-Davidson cycle in the roadway, according to an incident report from the crash.

Both victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with their injuries, police said. Their names were not released.