Rock Hill police say they found drugs in a man's car. There also was a baby

A Rock Hill man was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and felony drug charges after crack cocaine was found in a car with a 1-year-old child, police said.

Denquavious Whitlock, 26, was charged late Monday with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and the charge concerning the child after officers responded to a call about alleged drug activity in front of a home on East Main Street, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers approached the car that Whitlock was in and found crack cocaine in the vehicle, Bollinger said. The child was in the back seat at the time, Bollinger said.

Whitlock was released on bond Tuesday morning, according to Rock Hill jail officials.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald