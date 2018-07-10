He was strolling on Winthrop campus, wasn't a student and he was naked, police say

A man strolling on Scholars Walk on the Winthrop University campus in Rock Hill had an attribute that caught the eye of police: The man didn't have on a stitch of clothes.

John Ragin Craig, 30, was charged Sunday with indecent exposure after a Winthrop Police Department officer responding to a fire alarm at a residence hall was alarmed to see the naked man walking across campus.

The officer saw Craig walking near the student union around 1:20 a.m. "in the nude," according to a police report.

"The suspect was seen walking naked in the area near Scholars Walk and the campus green," said Winthrop Assistant Police Chief Wes Wiles.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The area is near the student union.

The Winthrop officer called Rock Hill Police Department officers for assistance. Police found a pile of clothes belonging to Craig outside McBryde Hall on the campus.

The officers then found Craig in the parking lot of nearby apartments and Craig was arrested, Wiles said.

Winthrop officers found that Craig is not a student at the school nor affiliated in any way with Winthrop, Wiles said.

Winthrop also issued a trespass notice against Craig that bars Craig from all campus property, police said.

Craig remains in the York County jail under a $7,500 bond, according to jail records.