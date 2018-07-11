York County man installed bank ATM machines. He stole 16K, police say

A York man, hired to install ATM machines for a bank, stole almost $16,000 from the machines over a three-month period, police said.

John Edward Martin, 28, was arrested by State Law Enforcement Division agents after a months-long investigation initiated by Wells Fargo, said Thom Berry, spokesman for SLED.

Martin was charged with grand larceny over $10,000, arrest warrants show.

From late November through February, Martin is accused of stealing $15,900 from the machines that he was working on, according to arrest warrants.

Wells Fargo put in a request to SLED after the money was found to be missing, Berry said.

SLED was asked to look into the matter because the investigation includes other parts of South Carolina and multiple jurisdictions within York County, Berry said.

The probe into missing money in other parts of South Carolina is ongoing, Berry said.

Martin was being held at the York County jail Wednesday under a $8,500 bond, jail officials said.