Teen, 16, shot in Lancaster after fight between groups near park, police say

A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday near a park in Lancaster County, police said.

The teen’s name has not been released. He was shot twice but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The teen was shot after he was in a fight with another male in the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near a Lancaster County park off Elliott Street, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

About 20 people gathered to watch or participate in the fight, Faile said. At some point during the fight, an unknown assailant started shooting, Faile said.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting to investigate. At the same time, they were told by officials at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster that the shooting victim had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Police have recovered shell casings from the crime scene, but have not said if a weapon has been recovered.

However, police have not even been able to determine who the other combatant was in the original fight or who may have been involved in the shooting because witnesses have refused to say what happened or who was involved, Faile said.

“There were a lot of people out there when this occurred, and we are not getting a whole lot of cooperation from witnesses, “Faile said. “I urge anyone with information about this incident to do the right thing and come forward. As a community, it is unacceptable to remain silent and tolerate this type of criminal behavior.”





Although the area is surrounded by the city of Lancaster, the shooting incident happened in county jurisdiction and is being investigated by Lancaster County deputies, said Scott Grant, Lancaster Police Department chief.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald