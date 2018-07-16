Rock Hill teen charged after pouring cooking oil on skating rink floor

A Rock Hill teen who told police he “thought it would be funny” to pour cooking oil on the floor of a skating rink was arrested and charged with vandalism, police said.

The arrest Friday afternoon at Kate’s Skating Rink on Celanese Road came after a female skater fell in the liquid on the skating floor, police said.

The male teen, 13, was charged as a juvenile around 3 p.m. Friday, then released to the custody of his mother, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The teen’s name was not released because of his age, Chavis said.

Officials at Kate’s said that the incident was not a joke to them.

Kate’s had to refund more than $600 to other guests and skaters Friday, because the rink had to be closed to clean up the problem, a police incident report showed.

The teen’s mother made the boy stay at the rink later Friday to help skating rink workers clean up the mess, said Laura Davis, a manager at Kate’s.

“His mother brought the cleaning supplies and made him help clean it up,” Davis said.

Kate’s had to close the rink for a few hours for the floor to be cleaned until it could be skated on again, said Davis.

The rink re-opened later Friday, and was open the rest of the weekend, Davis said.