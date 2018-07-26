Rock Hill pizza delivery driver stunned by armed robbery, police say

A Rock Hill pizza delivery driver was robed by suspects using an electric stun gun to steal money and the pizza, police said.
The armed robbery was at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Cypress Point Drive, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The Papa John's driver told police he was making a late-night delivery when two men in the apartment breezeway robbed him with the stun gun, an incident report shows.
The suspects took $101 of the driver's delivery money, $45 of his personal cash, the driver's wallet and the pizza the driver had, police said.
Police did not believe the stun gun was used, according to the report.
