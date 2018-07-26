Crime

Rock Hill pizza delivery driver stunned by armed robbery, police say

By Andrew Dys

July 26, 2018 01:28 PM

A Rock Hill pizza delivery driver was robed by suspects using an electric stun gun to steal money and the pizza, police said. The armed robbery was at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Cypress Point Drive, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The Papa John's driver told police he was making a late-night delivery when two men in the apartment breezeway robbed him with the stun gun, an incident report shows. The suspects took $101 of the driver's delivery money, $45 of his personal cash, the driver's wallet and the pizza the driver had, police said. Police did not believe the stun gun was used, according to the report. Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

