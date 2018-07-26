Is murder victim from Charlotte homicide in York County? Cops are searching

York County deputies are part of a police search for the body of a Charlotte man authorities say could have been left in South Carolina after being killed, police said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers and FBI agents Thursday morning in a search near the Flying J plaza on S.C. 901, near Interstate 77, police said.

A body was not found, but police are still searching in York County, according to CMPD.

It is unclear why police believe the body of Eric Spells, 28, is in York County. Spells was reported missing Wednesday afternoon from his Smallwood Place apartment in Charlotte.

Charlotte officers charged Dwayne Evans, 28; Jason Connell Palmer, 31;, and Shavonn Lanique Scott, 32, in the killing of Spells. Evans, Spells’ roommate, is charged with murder after he argued with Spells.





Palmer and Scott are charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

York County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Trent Faris said no other information about the case is available.

Homicides in Charlotte with bodies brought to York County has happened twice in over a year.

In October, York County deputies helped find the body of a woman outside Fort Mill who was killed in Charlotte. In May 2017, a sheriff’s office K-9 unit found the body of a slain Charlotte Uber driver near Rock Hill.

Check back for updates on this story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald