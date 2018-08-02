Rock Hill man took $500 out of ATM. He forgot it, and someone took it, cops say

A Rock Hill man is out $500 after he took the cash out of an ATM and another customer took the money after the first man briefly was distracted and forgot to take the cash, police said.

A 29-year-old man told officers he was at a QuikTrip store on Riverview Road Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. when he used the in-store ATM to withdraw $500 cash, a Rock Hill Police Department incident report shows.

The customer told officers he was distracted by the customer, and he forgot to take the cash he had withdrawn before briefly leaving the machine, police said. When he returned to the machine, the money was gone.

Store managers provided Rock Hill police with video surveillance footage showing the man taking money out of the ATM while the customer behind him watches the transaction, police said. The video then shows him walking away and the second person retrieving the money then leaving the store, police said.

Surveillance video then shows the person who took the money leaving the store in a blue car, police said.

Detectives are investigating the theft but no arrests have been made, said Rock Hill police Capt. Brent Allmon.