Rock Hill home riddled with bullets, shots fired at driver in York County, police say

Police in York County and the city of Rock Hill are investigating two separate shootings where a house was riddled with bullets and a driver was shot at in a road rage incident.

The incidents are not related but police have concerns.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, a woman told police her home on Oconee Avenue in Rock Hill was hit by several bullets.

Officers found several bullet holes in the house that went through walls into interior rooms, including a bedroom where a teenager sleeps, police said.

SIGN UP

No one was injured in the shooting, said Rock Hill Police Capt. Brent Allmon.

On Monday in York County, a woman told police a man in another car fired at her vehicle. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Firetower Road, east of Rock Hill.

A male passenger in the car reached over the top of his vehicle from an open window and fired a shot at the woman in another car, she told police.

The woman was not injured.

Deputies recovered a handgun and a shell casing from the crime scene.

No arrests have been made in either case, officers said.