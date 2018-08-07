Fort Mill man accused of pointing a gun at a fellow Zaxby’s drive-thru customer

A Fort Mill man was accused of pointing a gun at another customer in the Zaxby’s parking lot before walking up to the drive-thru to check on his food.

Marshall Glenn Blackmon, Jr., 44, was arrested Aug. 3 on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry, DUI and carrying an opened container.

An employee at the restaurant on Pleasant Road called the York County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 p.m. that day. The employee told officers a man got out of his vehicle and pointed a pistol at another customer, deputies reported.

The man with the gun, later identified as Blackmon, then walked up to the drive thru to ask about his food.

Several customers pointed out the silver Lexus when officers arrived.

The officers approached the vehicle and noticed, according to the incident report, a strong odor of alcohol.

Officers cleared the vehicle and said they found a black pistol in a holster between the driver seat and center console. They also said they found an open bottle of liquor.

Blackmon told police the gun didn’t belong to him, and seemed confused when asked about it further, saying he never pointed it at anyone, the report said.

When asked if he had anything to drink, Blackmon told officers that he watches the police show “Live PD” and knows the answer “is always a few beers.”

He told them he had a few drinks earlier. He failed several field sobriety tests.

The seized weapon was a Ruger 9mm.