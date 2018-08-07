York County officers asked him to name the president. He was more than a little off.

York County deputies asked a Clover man to name the president. He named one, but his response was more than a century and one major war result off.
A Clover man was arrested Sunday morning, after officers found him intoxicated and making statements related to the Confederacy.
Jason Michael Robinson, 35, of Clover was charged with public disorderly conduct.
York County Sheriff’s Office deputies got a call about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 5 about a suspicious person on Lockhart and McConnells highways in Sharon.
Multiple people reported the man was walking around, knocking on people’s doors, asking for a ride. They said he was last seen walking down S.C. 97.
Officers found Robinson walking in the road with the flow of traffic, according to a report. Officers could smell the odor of alcohol on him as they approached, and Robinson told officers he had alcohol in his green bag and that two cans were open, the report said.
He said he hadn’t been drinking, but opened the cans so they wouldn’t burst, the report said.
According to the incident report, Robinson couldn’t stand still, and kept talking without being asked any questions. Trying to gauge his sobriety, officers asked Robinson if he knew who the president is.
Robinson replied Jefferson Davis, then repeatedly stated he should have gone “into a bank and got all the Confederate money,” according to the report.
Davis was the lone president of the Confederate States of America, serving from 1861-1865 during the Civil War. He served in the U.S. Senate before that war, but never as president of the United States. Donald Trump is the current U.S. president.
Officer performed sobriety tests and determined that Robinson was grossly intoxicated. He was transported to the county detention facility.
