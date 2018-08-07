Driver is in U.S. illegally. Now he’s charged in the death of a Lancaster man, officials say

Police in Lancaster County had arrested Abel-Borbonio-Olivio three times in the past 15 years for driving without a license.

Borbonio-Olivio, who federal immigration officials say is in this country without proper documentation, is now accused of killing a Lancaster man while driving with no license.

Police and prosecutors charged Borbonio-Olivio, 42, of Lancaster, with reckless homicide late Tuesday in Saturday’s death of 60-year-old Charles Byrdic.





Randy Newman, 6th Circuit Solicitor, confirmed to The Herald that arrest warrants for reckless homicide had been served.

SIGN UP

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officials now have a hold on Borbonio-Olivio. That could mean deportation after South Carolina prosecutors and police are done with their case.

Reckless homicide carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted.





Byrdic was getting his mail around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at his Airport Road home when Borbonio-Olivio ran off the road, police said.

ICE officials placed a hold on Borbonio-Olivio after he was arrested. The hold comes because the person is a foreign national subject to removal from the country, said Bryan Cox, spokesman for ICE. A hold, or detainer, serves notice to local law enforcement that ICE seeks to take the person into its custody at whatever point they would otherwise be released, Cox said.

President Donald Trump has advocated stricter immigrations enforcement when suspected illegal aliens are charged with crimes.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield confirmed that Borbonio-Olivio has been charged at least three times since 2003 for driving without a license.

Borbonio-Olivio was in court in Lancaster in July after he was arrested for driving without a license, records show.

Borbonio-Olivio was arrested in 2001 for having no beginner’s permit, no child restraint seat, and speeding, court records show.





In 2003, 2004, and 2018 he was arrested for no driver license, court records show. He was found guilty each time records show. In the July court hearing Borbonio-Olivio was given a choice of 30 days in jail or pay a $100 fine.





In 2007 he was charged with speeding.

The funeral for Byrdic is at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Borbonio-Olivio remains in the Lancaster County jail. This is a developing story. Check Wednesday for updates.