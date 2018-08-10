York County couple held at gunpoint in home invasion; teen charged after chase

A masked York County teen kidnapped a couple at gunpoint during a home invasion, then was captured when he wrecked a stolen truck after a police chase, deputies said.

Collin Rivers Jenkins, 18, of McConnells, is accused of showing up at the Ferndale Road home around 12:15 a.m Thursday wearing a camouflage mask and armed with a handgun, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenkins faces up to life in prison if convicted. He was charged with burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny, two weapons charges and four charges in the police chase, according to sheriff’s office and jail records.

Jenkins smashed a window to get into the home, police said.

Police say Jenkins, who wore a camouflage pattern mask, held the couple at gunpoint and stole money. He then stole the husband’s pickup truck and fled, deputies said.

The couple called 911. As deputies were arriving, officers saw the white pickup that was stolen driving away near the scene, officers said.

Several deputies chased Jenkins along S.C. 322 from McConnells, in western York County, toward Rock Hill, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Other officers put stop sticks - spiked traffic devices that puncture tires - across Oak Park Road, police said.

Jenkins wrecked the stolen truck and was captured by deputies, police said.

Deputies recovered the money stolen in the robbery. They also recovered a tire iron used to smash the home window, and the mask worn during the crime, detectives handling the investigation said.

Police also recovered a loaded .38-caliber handgun.

Jenkins is being held without bond at the York County jail.