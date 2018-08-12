Man found dead with gunshot wound in Rock Hill on Sunday, police say

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Rock Hill.

A man appearing to be in his 30s was found dead at 2522 Celanese Road around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police found the man dead from a gunshot wound, a release states.

The death is under investigation. Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

This is Rock Hill’s second homicide of 2018. On March 31, 24-year-old Eric Williams of Rock Hill died after being shot at a birthday party at the former American Legion post at the corner of Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.