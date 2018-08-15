Man dead in Lancaster County shooting identified; police find possible ‘getaway car’

A 34-year-old Lancaster man has died after being shot multiple times in Lancaster County Wednesday.

Demarcus Laquan Hendrix of Lancaster died after he was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital, Lancaster County Coroner officials said.

Hendrix was found gunned down in a yard on Hood Park Lane northeast of the city of Lancaster around 5:30 p.m., said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Police searched the area with officers and K-9 units but found no suspects, Barfield said.

A getaway car believed to be involved in the crime was found at another location and processed for evidence, Barfield said. Police declined to release what evidence was found in the car.

Springs Memorial Hospital was placed on lock down after the shooting, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials have released no motive or apparent reason for the dispute that led to the shooting.

Despite the shooting in a neighborhood and no arrest as of 11 p.m Wednesday, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement he “does not believe the public is in any danger.”

More information is expected to be released Thursday.