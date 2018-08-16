Rock Hill woman throws shaving cream at father after botched sideburn cut, cops say

A Rock Hill woman was arrested Wednesday after throwing a shaving cream can at her father’s head, police said.

Stephanie Renee Fudge, 31, was charged with third degree assault, Rock Hill Police Department records show.

Police were called about 11 a.m. and found the father bleeding from the top of his head with blood running down his face, a police report states.

The thrown can came after Fudge told police her father had “made fun of her hair” after she asked her brother to “cut her sideburns for her,” according to the report.

Fudge told police after her brother cut her hair and “messed up” she became upset and threw the shaving cream can at her father.

The brother told police he ‘accidentally” messed up his sister’s hair.

