Complaints lead to York Co. drug dealer who targeted Baxter Village bars, police say

A Rock Hill man faces 17 felony charges after York County drug agents said he was dealing “club drugs” at areas around Baxter Village bars.

But an accusation of smaller sales in Fort Mill turned out to be just the beginning after Alphonzo Lamont Mayfield was taken into custody late Wednesday.

Police charged Mayfield with trafficking drugs Thursday after stashes of cocaine, Oxycodone, guns and cash were found in his home, across the street from a Rock Hill elementary school, officers said.

Mayfield, 44, of McGee Road in Rock Hill, is accused of supplying drugs near Baxter area bars as well as other locations, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

The investigation started weeks ago in the Baxter area along Interstate 77 near Exit 85, just west of the town of Fort Mill, police said

“We received several complaints about sales of mainly ‘club drugs,’ “Brown said.

An undercover agent bought drugs from Mayfield near a Baxter bar during the investigation, police said. Baxter Village has thousands of residents, dozens of businesses, a public library and an elementary school nearby.

Sgt. Rayford Ervin of the drug unit said that the investigation moved forward after “several citizen complaints about possible drug sales in the Baxter area.”

The investigation included other areas of Fort Mill and Rock Hill, Ervin said.

Officers arrested Mayfield in the parking lot of a store in Rock Hill Wednesday night. In Mayfield’s car at the time of the stop police found a gun and drugs, Ervin said.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Mayfield’s apartment on McGee Road, across India Hook Road from Ebinport Elementary School in Rock Hill. At the apartment officers found about 40 grams of cocaine, 65 doses of Oxycodone pills, Ectsasy pills and a weapon, officers said.

Officers also seized around $8,000 in cash from the house, Ervin said.

Mayfield is charged with trafficking both cocaine and Oxycodone; two weapon charges; five charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school; and several drug distribution crimes, according to police and jail records.

Mayfield was out on $7,000 bond after an April arrest for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of the illegal street drug Ecstasy and marijuana possession, according to court and police records.

Mayfield is being held without bond at the York County jail.