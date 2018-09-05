York Co. SC wife charged in husband’s poison death had tried suicide, left notes

The York County wife arrested and charged with the fatal poisoning of her husband tried to kill herself with poisonous natural gas fumes the day before she was charged, a police report shows.

Lana Sue Clayton was charged late last week with the murder of Steven Clayton, after she received medical treatment, police said. Lana Clayton confessed to killing her husband with a chemical from eye drops, police and arrest warrants state. Lana Clayton could face the death penalty if convicted.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County, S.C., Sheriff’s office, confirmed that Lana Clayton was the person police found in an “attempted suicide” Aug. 30 around 7 a.m. in the couple’s upscale home on the South Carolina shore of Lake Wylie.

A neighbor had found “suicidal notes” from Clayton on a deck table outside the home and called 911, a sheriff’s office incident report shows.





Police found “several suicidal notes” on the back deck table and seized the notes as evidence in what at the time was an ongoing murder investigation into Steven Clayton’s death, the report shows.

Police, firefighters and EMS arrived the morning of Aug. 30 after the neighbor found the suicide notes. When officers opened the back door, “we were overwhelmed by the fumes from natural gas,” police said in the report.

Officials found Lana Clayton “breathing but unconscious” in an upstairs bedroom, the incident report states.

Lana Clayton was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, the report stated.

Officers wrote that neighbors had last seen Lana Clayton around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 29. Clayton had asked the neighbors to watch over her dogs and they agreed.

“She was very distraught,” neighbors told police.

Faris declined to say what was in the suicidal notes. However, Faris confirmed police had already spoken to Lana Clayton about her husband’s death before the incident.

Arrest warrants obtained before her arrest state that Lana Clayton confessed to the crime to police before she was charged.

Toxicology reports finished last week stated that Steven Clayton died July 21 from homicide after he was poisoned for three days by the eye drops his wife put in his water, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.





Faris confirmed that police found eye drops bottles at the home.

When police found Steven Clayton dead at the foot of stairs July 21, Lana Clayton claimed he had been ill for days with vertigo.

The poisoning death is not the first time Lana Clayton had been involved with violence against her husband. Lana Clayton had shot her husband in the head with a crossbow as he slept in 2016, but no charges were filed after both she and her husband claimed the shooting was an accident, another police report shows.

Check back for updates.