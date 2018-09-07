Strangers argued before triple shooting at York store, police say. Here’s what we know

The Rock Hill man who shot two people outside a store in York Thursday before shooting himself fired at the men after an apparent argument among strangers, police said.

Darryl Ray Hinson Jr., 25., shot the two men in the parking lot of the On the Run Store near the York County Sheriff’s Office and Moss Justice Center courthouse in York, said Capt. Brian Trail of the York Police Department.

Police have not released a reason for the argument or a motive for the shooting. Much of the incident was captured on store surveillance video, police said.





“There is no doubt as to what happened, the question is why,” Trail said. “We are still working the case but we are confident this was not race-related.”

The two men, ages 25 and 40, were hospitalized after being shot. Their names have not yet been released.

One of the men was shot in the shoulder. The other was shot in the abdomen. One has been released from a hospital, and both are expected to survive, Trail said.

Hinson shot himself twice in the face after shooting the other men, police said. Police found a shotgun used in the shootings at the scene, Trail said.

Hinson was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

The store was crowded with people but no other customers or employees were injured, police said. Police cordoned off a Waffle House next door to the shooting scene, but police said they determined the crime happened outside the store.





It remains unclear why Hinson was in York or why he was arguing with the two men, Trail said.

Hinson has a 2017 conviction for drug possession, according to York County court records. No drugs were found by police, Trail said.

Hinson shot the victims a few minutes before 2 p.m. at the store at the intersection of S.C. 161 and Alexander Love Highway about 200 yards from the sheriff’s office and courthouse. Deputies from the sheriff’s office were on the scene within minutes.

Check back for updates on this developing story.