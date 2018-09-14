Sub teacher asked Lancaster High student for sex, police say. He got arrested.

A substitute teacher at Lancaster High School was arrested after allegedly asking a 16-year-old student for sex, police said.

Jachreo Dmitri Hinson, 24, is charged with felony criminal solicitation of a minor. Hinson could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

It is not believed that Hinson and the girl were together outside the school or that any sexual activity happened before the victim reported the incident to police Tuesday night, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Hinson, who also runs a photography business in Lancaster, is accused of asking for sex from the teen girl after the two exchanged texts and other social media over several days, said Barry Faile, Lancaster County Sheriff.

Hinson had been a substitute teacher in one of the girl’s classes, and Hinson initially asked the girl if she wanted him to take pictures of her, police said.

The messages turned to a phone call late Tuesday, when the girl told police Hinson wanted to have sex with her, Faile said.

“I applaud this young lady for immediately reporting these conversations, which made her uncomfortable,” Faile said. “This conduct was discovered early on and action was taken that put an end to this matter before it could progress.”





Police said Hinson is no longer a substitute teacher. It is unclear how long Hinson had been a substitute teacher for the Lancaster County School District.