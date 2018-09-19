2 wounded by gunfire near Fort Mill; teens in custody after I-77 chase, police say

Two people were shot and three people arrested after a police chase Wednesday morning in northern York County, officers said.

Justin Michael Hull, 17, of Charlotte; and Khristian Sandi Kemokai, 18, of Charlotte, are in the York County jail pending service of arrest warrants, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

Hull also faces felony marijuana possession charges, jail records show.

The name of the third suspect arrested in North Carolina has not yet been released.

SIGN UP

The incident started in a field between apartments and a car wash at the intersection of Gold Hill Road and U.S. 21 north of Fort Mill, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy, Lt. Robert Wooten, was driving by and saw “muzzle flashes” from gunfire, Faris said.

“The deputy heard what he first thought could have been fireworks, but it was gunshots,” Faris said. “He saw the muzzle flashes.”

The deputy approached the scene and found two people had been shot. The man was shot in the face and the woman in the upper body, Faris said.

Both were transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Their injuries are not expected to be fatal, Faris said. Their names have not been released.

The suspects fled in a silver car north on U.S. 21 to Interstate 77 before crashing into a guardrail just south of the North Carolina state line, Faris said. All three suspects then ran from the vehicle, he said.

SHARE COPY LINK Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina.

One suspect was caught almost immediately. A second suspect was caught near the site of the crash, hiding in woods near the interstate by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers, who assisted as the scene, Faris said.

Both of those suspects were transported to the York County jail.

A third suspect, identified as Eddie Kue’ron Davis, was captured around 4 a.m. just over the North Carolina state line off Highway 51, Faris said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police assisted with a helicopter and manpower and York County used K-9 and patrol officers, Faris said.

The third suspect was taken to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail.

Check back for updates on this developing story.