Lancaster man accused of sending child porn via social media after hotline tip

A Lancaster man has been arrested on charges of sending child pornography over social media, police said.

Damien James Clark, 25, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor after he sent child porn online, said Robert Kittle, spokesman for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Clark was identified to police after a tip came in to Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies from a hotline that seeks to protect exploited kids.

After deputies received the tip, sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives followed leads to Clark in Lancaster, Kittle said.

Clark faces up to 20 years if convicted on both charges.

The tip from the national hotline is the second in 2018 in York and Lancaster counties that brought an arrest.

A Lake Wylie man was charged earlier this year after investigators found child porn files from DVDs that were being sold illegally on the Internet.

The detectives who charged Clark are part of South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.