5 charged in Lancaster drug raid, including 2 for trafficking meth, police say

Police in Lancaster County charged five people on drug charges, including two for meth trafficking, after a raid Friday.

The combined raid by SWAT and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office drug agents happened around 6 a.m. at 2120 Barnett St. in Lancaster, said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. The raid at the home is the second by Lancaster drug agents in 2018, Faile said.

“This morning we took a large quantity of methamphetamine out of circulation and put five people in jail.,” Faile said.

On Friday, police seized more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, as well as illegal prescription drugs, marijuana, scales and drug paraphernalia, Faile said.

Todd Michael Helms, 40, and Lacey Nicole Ray, 30, were both charged with felony meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute illegal prescription drugs and other drug charges, Faile said.

Brandy Lee Arant, 28, and Justin Chase Powell, 29, were charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

James Mitchell Rollings, 57, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of prescription drugs, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Drug agents had been working on the case for several weeks after receiving information about renewed drug activity at the home, said Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.