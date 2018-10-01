Rock Hill man charged with felony DUI after crash, with 3 kids in truck bed

A Rock Hill man is charged with child endangerment and five counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury after a crash involving two other adults and three children, who were riding in the bed of a pickup truck, police said.

Robert Eugene Shaver, 39, was arrested Saturday after the Sept. 22 crash in Sharon, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Shaver was driving a 1999 Ford pickup truck around 5 p.m. that day, when the truck went off the left side of Shannon Street in Sharon in western York County, Sutherland said.

The truck hit a culvert, then an embankment and then hit a tree, Sutherland said.

SIGN UP

Shaver was ejected and was injured, Sutherland said. After Sutherland was released from the hospital, he was charged with felony DUI and child endangerment, Sutherland said.

Sutherland remains in the York County jail under an $80,000 bond, records show.

None of the passengers in the truck were wearing seat belts, Sutherland said.

Three children were riding in the bed of the truck at the time of the crash, Sutherland said. Their names and ages were unavailable.

Two of the children were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with injuries, Sutherland said.

The third child was transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. The current conditions of the children were unavailable.

Two adult passengers in the truck; a man, 51; and a woman, 28; were injured and were transported to PMC, Sutherland said.