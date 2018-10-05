Rock Hill man, 22, charged after drugs found, shot fired in armed robbery, cops say

A Rock Hill man was charged with armed robbery Thursday after an incident where a shot was fired and drugs were found at the robbery scene, police said.

Ohaji Akeem Crockett, 22, arrested for armed robbery, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, said Trent Faris, spokesperson for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started around 11 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 1600 block of India Hook Road when an armed robbery was called in, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Several sheriff’s office deputies and Rock Hill Police Department officers responded.





A pair of residents at the home told officers that Crockett came into the house and assaulted one of the men before the gun went off during the altercation, the report stated.

Crockett fled in a white car and was later arrested on Interstate 77 by a deputy who pulled the car over in a traffic stop, police said.

Inside the home where the robbery took place, deputies said they seized about 70 grams of marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, after receiving a search warrant, according to the incident report. A shell casing and bullet fragments were recovered in the home, police said.

Crockett was released from the York County jail Friday afternoon after posting $35,615 bond, York County jail officials said.