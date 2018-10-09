York SC mom used meth with underage daughter while child went hungry, cops say

A York County mother has been charged with felony child neglect after admitting that she used meth with her juvenile daughter while the child went hungry, police said.

Shari Marie Jennings, 38, was arrested by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies after leaving the underage child in the home on Lincoln Road, officers said.

The age of the child was not released.

The child was placed into emergency protective custody by S.C. Department of Social Services agents.

Police called to the scene Saturday found that the child had not eaten for at least two days and was “distraught and crying,” deputies said.

Officers brought in food and water for the child after deputies found a home “empty of even a single food item,” a sheriff’s office incident report states.

The child also had “fresh tattoos,” and had not been to school in at least a year, police said.

The home where police responded had holes in the floors, trash strewn about and nails sticking up through exposed boards, according to the incident report.

Jennings, identified by police as the girl’s mother, admitted to police that she used meth with her child and that the daughter had not eaten in two days.

Jennings remains in the York County jail under a $1,500 bond, records show.

