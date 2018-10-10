Rock Hill felon stole cops’ guns then rammed cars. Here’s how much prison time he got.

A convicted drug dealer originally from Rock Hill who stole guns from police cars then rammed more cops’ cars as he fled was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday.

Elontrae Ali Glenn, 24, stole nine guns and bulletproof vests from South Carolina sheriff cars when the officers were at a convention in January, federal prosecutors said. The convention was for police to receive medal of valor awards.

Glenn was found driving north on Interstate 77 by police after he was clocked driving over 90 mph, police said.

Officers pursued Glenn north on I-77 into Chester County at speeds over 120 mph during a 17-mile chase, prosecutors said.

Police used a box-in maneuver to corner the car Glenn was driving but before he stopped, he smashed into two police cars, prosecutors said. Officers had to use a baton to smash the window of Glenn’s getaway car to get him out, officials said.

No officers were hurt in the chase but two patrol cars were damaged.

Glenn, who had moved to Charlotte, NC, before his arrest, was held in jail in Chester County until federal officials took him into custody.

Glenn has a conviction for dealing ecstasy after a 2017 arrest in York County, court records show.