Online tip leads to York Co. man asking underage girl for nude pictures, cops say

A York County man was charged Friday following a tip from a center for exploited children after he asked an underage girl to send him nude pictures of herself over the Internet, police said.

Scott Anthony Mutterer, 53, is charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Mutterer was arrested by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Arrest warrants state Mutterer made contact with the child online, then sought naked pictures of her, Kittle said.

The case was investigated by sheriff’s office detectives as part of South Carolina’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Convictions for second degree sexual exploitation of a minor carry a minimum of two years in prison per offense, with a maximum of 10 years per offense.

Mutterer remained in the York County jail Friday afternoon under a $10,000 bond, jail and court records showed.