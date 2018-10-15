Fort Mill police charge second suspect in Sanders Street murder

Fort Mill police have arrested a second person in connection to the Sept. 7 murder of De’Mon Davis.

Anquante’ El-Malik Lemel Watts, 21, of Fort Mill was taken into custody Oct. 13. Watts is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

According to the arrest warrant, Watts was at the scene when Davis was killed, and he aided suspect Jackel Marquise Clinton by driving him from the scene.

Watts had a $40,000 bond set. He remains in custody at the York County detention center.

According to the police report, Fort Mill officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street a little before 5 p.m. Sept. 7.

Officers found Davis, 22, dead from a gun shot wound.

Clinton, 22, was arrested the following day in Chester County, after a manhunt that included authorities from York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Clinton was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Watts was arrested at the Circle K on U.S. 21 Bypass in Fort Mill.