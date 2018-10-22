Rock Hill girl, 6, found walking alone at night, police say; mom charged

A Rock Hill mother was arrested Saturday after her 6-year-old daughter was found walking alone down a city street after 1 a.m., police said.

The mother, Asiah Nicola Rorie, 30, was charged with unlawful neglect, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police were called around 1:20 a.m Saturday to Marett Boulevard, where a person saw the girl walking alone down the road, according to a police incident report.

The girl told the people who found her that she “didn’t know where her mom was” when she woke up, and that she was walking to a relative’s home about a third of a mile away, the report stated.

Rorie came back to the residence the girl had left at around 1:50 a.m., officers said.

Rorie told officers that she went to an Applebee’s restaurant with “a group of friends,” police reported.

Agents with the S.C. Department of Social Services were notified. The child was released to the custody of a relative, police said.