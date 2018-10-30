Officers assaulted, 2 charged in fight during youth game at Rock Hill park, police say

Two people were charged during a Rock Hill youth sports event at a city park Monday night after a man assaulted off-duty officers trying to break up a fight between two women, police said.

Darius Jermale Stewart, 31, was charged with three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault on an officer while resisting arrest and three counts of throwing bodily fluids, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

One of the combatants, Dianna Able, 23, was charged with assault and battery, Bollinger said.

The other woman involved in the fracas was not charged, because she was a victim, Bollinger said.

It is unclear if the people involved were parents or spectators at the game, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the park that hosts youth and other sports events.

Officers working off-duty and monitoring the park attempted to break up the fight between Able and the other woman when Stewart punched the officers, Bollinger said.

“While attempting to arrest Stewart, he actively resisted,” Bollinger said.

It took several officers on the scene to get Stewart handcuffed and into custody, Bollinger said.

Check back for updates on this story.