York County cops investigating shots fired in parking lot at Lake Wylie grocery store

A shooting in the parking lot near the Publix in Lake Wylie is under investigation, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s office social media post said there were reports of two people shooting at each other from their cars.
“There were no injuries, no property damage, or any shooting inside the store,” the post said.
Deputies were on site investigating Thursday evening, according to the post at about 5 p.m..
“There is no active shooter at the store,” the post said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321.
