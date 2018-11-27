2 charged 9 years after racist graffiti and fire at York County martial arts studio

More than nine years after a Rock Hill martial arts studio owned by a Korean immigrant was covered with racist graffiti and then destroyed by fire, police have charged two people.

Robert Allen Lester, 27, was charged Tuesday with arson, conspiracy and burglary for the June 2009 fire at Pak’s Martial Arts Fitness Center, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Catherine Paige Neal, 26, also was arrested Tuesday on the same three charges related to the case, Tolson said.

The crime had a racial hate element to it, Tolson said. Studio founder and owner Grandmaster Sang Kun Pak is a native of South Korea. He came to South Carolina in 1977. He operates the studio in Rock Hill with his family, including son Daniel Pak.

Racist graffiti that was anti-Asian was spray-painted on the building, then the building was burned, police said.

“This case was never forgotten and was continually worked,” Tolson said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Both Lester and Neal face up to 40 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Police had investigated the case for years, including offering a $1,000 reward through York County Crime Stoppers. Detective Johnny Martin made the arrests. Martin is the same detective who investigated the case in 2009.

Police had considered the fire a “cold case” until a tip in May led police to Lester and Neal, Tolson said. Details about the tip were not disclosed, but sheriff’s office spokesman Trent Faris said someone heard “bragging” about the case, then reported the information to police.





Lester and Neal had no known relationship with the Pak studio at the time of the crime, Tolson said.

“This appears to be a random act,” Tolson said.

Lester and Neal are not suspects in any other York County crimes, Tolson said. However, York County detectives are working with other police agencies in both Carolinas to see if there are links to any other incidents, Tolson said.

Lester and Neal cannot be charged by deputies with a hate crime because South Carolina law has no hate crime law, Tolson said. Any decision to pursue a hate crime charge would come from federal authorities, Tolson said.

Federal investigators are monitoring the case, but have not opened an official file, according to Don Wood of the FBI’s South Carolina office.

Sang Kun Pak, called “Grandmaster Pak” as a title of reverence as the elder teacher at the studio, has spent decades in York County teaching thousands of students discipline, integrity, and other noble traits, Tolson said.





“Grandmaster Pak is a humble and quiet pillar of this community,” Tolson said.

Lester was denied bond Tuesday afternoon in his first court appearance.





Magistrate Judge Chisa Putman said because of the alleged violence of the crime, and that it took place nine years ago, she was denying Lester bond.

“You could be a danger to the community,” Putman said.

Lester said he has two children and wanted to get out of jail for them.

“I’m not a flight risk,” Lester said in court. “I’m not going anywhere. I need to get out for my kids ... who is going to take care of my kids?”

Lester said in court he had no money because he went Christmas shopping.

“Right now I have no money because I just went Black Friday shopping,” Lester said.

Putman told Lester he could ask again for a bond in front of a circuit court judge later as the case moves forward.

Lester declined to apply for a public defender, saying he would hire his own attorney.

The 2009 fire destroyed the Cranford Street building, including decades of trophies and awards, and photos of Pak with famous martial arts actor Chuck Norris, Pak said. After the fire, hundreds of former and current students raised thousands of dollars for Pak to open a temporary studio in a nearby shopping center.

Pak and his family rebuilt the burned studio at the same location and re-opened in 2010. In May, the studio celebrated its 39th anniversary.

Pak students and instructors are yearly participants in Rock Hill events including the Rock Hill Christmas Parade and Come-See-Me festival. The studio annually donates to law enforcement’s anti-drug abuse programs.

After the arrests were made, Daniel Pak thanked deputies for not giving up.

‘We are very grateful,” Pak said.

Daniel Pak said at the news conference at the sheriff’s office that he and his father refused to let the racist incident break their spirit of love for Rock Hill and its people.

“My father has constant perseverance. Nothing is going to break him down,” Daniel Pak said. “Nothing is going to bring us down.”

Pak also thanked the community and the clients of the studio who immediately supported the family after the fire and continue to do so.

“This fire showed the support the community has given us,” Daniel Pak said.