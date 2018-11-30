Charlotte man was on 6-month crime spree at York County apartment complexes, cops say

A Charlotte man is charged with a six-month crime spree in Fort Mill that targeted three apartment complexes and other residences, police said.

He could face more than 11 consecutive life sentences if convicted.

Jonathan Maurice Lee, 31, faces 29 charges, said ort Mill Police Department Maj. Bryan Zachary.

Lee is charged with 11 counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of attempted burglary, 10 counts of petty larceny, one count of grand larceny and possession of a stolen gun, Zachary said.

The crimes went on from March through October, police said. Officers said most of the break-ins happened at three apartment complexes at the Kingsley Apartments on S.C. 160 near Interstate 77; Legacy Apartments on Pleasant Road; and Berkshire Apartments on Springfield Parkway.

First degree burglary carries a sentence of up to life in prison for each conviction, and a minimum of 15 years per conviction, South Carolina law states. Lee faces 11 of those charges.

Lee is being held on $477,00 bond at the York County jail.