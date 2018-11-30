Rock Hill man stole 600-lb. safe containing arsenal of weapons now on the streets

A Rock Hill man who admitted to police in an interview heard by jurors that he sells stolen goods was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of safe-cracking, prosecutors said.

A jury late Thursday found Richez Markivious Bowser, 36, guilty of weapons charges and receiving stolen goods, as well as the safe-cracking charge, court records show. Judge Roger Couch sentenced Bowser to 25 years.

Bowser demanded that a full airing of an interview with police be played for the jury that included Bowser saying, “I get rid of things. It’s what I do.”

A person in the criminal world who sells stolen goods is sometimes called a ‘fence,’ said 16th Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Chris Epting who prosecuted the case with assistant solicitor Ryan Newkirk.

“He said in the statement that he sells and moves stolen goods,” Epting said after the trial.

Bowser was convicted of stealing a 600-lb. safe filled with weapons that now are out on the street, police and prosecutors said. The stolen weapons were properly stored in a gun safe until the safe was dragged and hauled out of the victim’s Kingsfield Road home in Rock Hill, Epting said.

“The victim did everything right to store these weapons,” Epting said.

Bowser was caught after Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Carlos Culbreath and York County Sheriff’s office detectives Nick Schifferle and Walter Beck found the stolen merchandise.

Bowser had been out of prison on other felony charges for a few months when the crime was committed, Epting said.



