2 charged in beating, abduction after York County man jumps from moving car, cops say

Two Rock Hill men face charges of kidnapping and more after another man was beaten and abducted before he escaped by jumping from a moving car, police said.

Kaleb Ryan Edwards, 28, and Devin Ray Williams, 23, were arrested Sunday. Both were out on bond from November charges at the time of their arrest, police and court records show.

Edwards and Williams are each charged with conspiracy, attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, according to police and jail records.

Both men were found by York County Sheriff’s Office Det. David Vaughn in a stolen car while covered in mud and in possession of a gun, according to a police incident report.

Edwards and Williams were found in Rock Hill on Powell Street, officers said.

Deputies had responded earlier Sunday to Indian Trail, east of Rock Hill, where the victim was found hiding under a porch while covered in mud, police said. The victim had injuries to his head, face and back, police said.





The victim told officers that Edwards and Williams threatened to kill him if he didn’t give them money, officers said.

The victim took them to his former residence, where he dug up the back yard looking for stashed cash, the victim told deputies.

When no money was found, Edwards and Williams pistol-whipped the victim, punched him and kicked him, police said.

The victim told officers that he was able to escape from the men by leaping from a moving car.

Edwards had been released on bond Thursday, after being arrested in November on five drug charges and a weapons charge, court records show.

Williams was also out on bond from a November arrest for enhanced shoplifting, according to court records.

Both Edwards and Williams are being held without bond on the current charges at the York County jail.



