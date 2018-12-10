Accused killer of Rock Hill teen at Fort Mill Peach Stand set for court Tuesday

The accused killer of a Rock Hill teen clerk shot to death at a Fort Mill store in January is set to appear in court Tuesday, officials said.

The death of Karson Whitesell, 19, came at the hands of a man police said was a stranger who showed up at The Peach Stand Jan. 23 and killed her in a random act of brutality.

Christopher Benjamin Mendez, 29, of Lancaster, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mendez was hospitalized for a mental health problem before the killing and after arrest was tested by doctors, court records show.

However, no court documents have been filed stating that Mendez is not competent to stand trial or enter a plea in the case. No motive for the killing has been released.

York County prosecutors confirmed the 9:30 a.m. Tuesday hearing for Mendez at the Moss Justice Center in York, but declined to say what is expected to happen at the hearing.

“Mr. Mendez is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning on the murder and weapons charges he is facing,” said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Police and prosecutors have said that the shooting was a “random act” by Mendez who did not know Whitesell.

But authorities have declined to give details about why authorities believe Mendez was at the store while armed, and why he chose Whitesell as the victim.

Mendez could potentially face a death penalty trial. If Mendez pleads guilty without a jury trial, the most punishment he could face is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Under South Carolina law, only a jury can sentence someone to death after the person is found guilty during a trial.

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett and Thompson have not said whether the death penalty will be sought.

Mendez’ lawyer, 16th Circuit Senior Assistant Public Defender Phil Smith, has filed court documents confirming that Mendez had previous mental treatment, and asking that Mendez be tested for mental competency. He has previously declined to comment on the case.

Mendez shot Whitesell several times just inside the entrance to the store at the intersection of U.S. 21 and S.C. 160, Fort Mill Police Department officers said in arrest warrants.

Mendez killed Whitesell and then waited for officers to arrive, police said. Mendez was arrested on the scene and has been jailed without bond ever since.

Mendez was charged with assaulting a York County jailer after his arrest. Mendez screamed out “I will kill you!” while attacking the guard in September, police said.

Mendez worked for Goodwill in Lancaster before the shooting and lived with his mother.





Whitesell was a graduate of South Pointe High School who had spent time in Africa working as a missionary with children. After Whitesell was killed, her mother created a foundation in Karson’s name to assist in mission work and help law enforcement locally.

Hundreds of people showed up for vigils, church services and other events honoring Whitesell’s life after she was killed.

Follow heraldonline.com for developments in the case and full coverage of Tuesday’s court hearing.