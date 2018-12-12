Teen shooter, accomplice admit roles in ‘senseless killing’ in York County drug deal

Two York County men who were part of a drug ripoff turned killing were sent to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty.

Prosecutors called the senselessness of a death in a drug deal “mind-boggling.”

Robert Evans Outen, 19, admitted in court Wednesday to being the shooter in the death of Mardarius Bailey of Lancaster.

Outen shot Bailey during an attempted robbery when Outen and another man, Tyler Wayne Montgomery, 20, were trying to sell a quarter pound of marijuana to Bailey, prosecutors said.

The two plotted to rob Bailey at the drug deal, prosecutors said in court Wednesday.

Montgomery and Outen were roommates at the time of the killing April 10.

Outen pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after facing an initial charge of murder. Prosecutors and Outen’s lawyer negotiated a sentence of 18 years in prison.

Montgomery also was originally charged with murder. Montgomery pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter, attempted armed robbery and possession of a gun during a violent crime, and was sentenced to nine years.

That sentencing deal was negotiated between prosecutors and Montgomery’s lawyer, Jack Swerling.

Montgomery was “helpful” to authorities and told police about the crime, prosecutors said.

Bailey, 23, was found dead in a car west of Rock Hill on Adnah Church Road, near the intersection of S.C. 5. Bailey had been shot north of where he was found by a South Carolina trooper. Bailey was the passenger in the car.





The killing sparked a police manhunt.

The drug sale and robbery scheme went awry and Outen shot Bailey, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Both had handguns that were hidden in bags, Thompson said. Text messages between Montgomery and the victim showed the planned drug deal, Thompson said.

Outen apologized in court. He told the victim’s family he was sorry for the crimes he committed while under the grip of drug addiction.

“There is nothing I can ever do to make amends for what I did,” Outen said.

Montgomery also apologized in court.

Det. Jonathan Reed of the York County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the killing after Outen and Montgomery tried to cover up the killing, prosecutors said.

Reed and other deputies found the gun that was used in mud near the Catawba River, saying Outen and Montgomery threw it from a bridge over the river. The gun had Outen’s DNA on it, prosecutors said.





Police also showed that Outen and Montgomery burned the marijuana from the drug deal to hide evidence, prosecutors said.

“They tried to cover their tracks,” Thompson said of Outen and Montgomery.

Bailey’s family said in court that he had two small children who will grow up without a father.

The death is another in a long line of marijuana deal killings in York County, Thompson said.

The victim also had a gun underneath him in the car at the time of the shooting, Thompson said.

“This was another senseless killing,” Thompson said. “People who buy and sell marijuana carry guns. This is a dangerous business. I hope others see it is not worth it and would stop.”

Outen’s lawyer, 16th Circuit Chief Public Defender Harry Dest, said Montgomery was the architect of the deal.

Outen claimed he was going to the meet with Bailey to get drugs, not to sell drugs, Dest said.

“My client thought the victim was pulling a weapon and shot him,” Dest said.





York County Circuit Judge Dan Hall also called the drug dealing senseless and said in court he hopes the community realizes the dangers of armed people selling drugs.