York County woman sold meth, other drugs from cleaning business, prosecutors say

A York County woman who sold meth and painkillers from her cleaning business near a school outside Rock Hill was sentenced to six years in prison.

Donna Arlene Stevenson, 57, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine trafficking, possession of oxycodone and hydrocodone with intent to distribute, and seven other felony drug charges, said Marina Hamilton, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

The charges include four charges of drug dealing near a school, court records show.

Stevenson was co-owner of Ready-Maids cleaning service, police and prosecutors said. The business was located in southeastern York County, next to the Lesslie Volunteer Fire Department and near Lesslie Elementary School.

Stevenson was arrested in November 2017, after a raid by York County drug agents, officers with South Carolina’s State law Enforcement Division, and federal agents from the ATF.

A team of officers had made several buys of illegal painkillers from Stevenson before the arrests, drug agents said after the raid..

Stevenson was convicted after agents seized 17 grams of meth and 118 illegal narcotic pills during the undercover buys and raid, said Hamilton. Several guns were also seized.

Stevenson pleaded guilty late Monday in York County criminal court, before a scheduled trial could start.

Charges are pending against Stevenson’s husband, who was the other owner of the business, according to prosecutors and York County court records.