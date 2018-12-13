Student charged after Instagram threat of violence toward teacher at Rock Hill school

A student at a York County high school was arrested Wednesday and accused of making a social media threat of violence, police said.

Dennis Lee Cox, 17, a student at South Pointe High School, was charged as an adult with disorderly conduct offering violence, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The charge is a misdemeanor, Bollinger said.

Cox is accused of sending an Instagram post that threatened to kill the teacher at South Pointe, according to Bollinger and the police report.

Cox was upset over an incident involving a sibling on Tuesday, the police report stated.

The teacher told Rock Hill officers that he was worried about the post and that he wanted to pursue criminal charges against Cox, police said in the report.

The school resource officer at South Pointe was notified Wednesday of the threat by school officials and began an investigation.

Cox spoke to police and admitted to being the author of the post, police said.

“The resource officer determined that the threat rose to the level that an arrest should be made,” Bollinger said.

Cox was issued a citation and booked into the Rock Hill jail, Bollinger said.

A person age 17 is adult for criminal charges under South Carolina law, Bollinger said.

Mychal Frost, spokesman for the Rock Hill school district, said that administration officials are aware of the incident. Frost said it is never appropriate for anyone at school to threaten another person with violence. Frost also said that the conduct is not acceptable behavior for any student, staff member or employee.

