Resident of upscale Rock Hill area, out on bond, charged for date rape drug, meth

The owner of a $330,000 home in an prominent Rock Hill neighborhood, who was out of jail on bond for drug charges, was arrested again Friday for dealing meth and date rape drugs, according to police and jail records.

Hardy Marvin Lanier, 43, faces new charges of trafficking meth and the drug GHB, commonly known as the date rape drug, police records show.

Lanier also faces two charges of dealing drugs near a park or school, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Police seized about an ounce of methamphetamine and about 20 grams of the date rape drug from Lanier’s home on Cavendale Drive in the Wedgewood neighborhood, Brown said. The home is near York Road Elementary School.

The arrest was made at the same home where Lanier was found with drugs in August, police said.

Lanier had an electronic ankle bracelet monitor on when he was arrested, Brown said. The monitor was one of the conditions of Lanier’s release from jail in September on $140,000 bond. He was charged in August with seven drug offenses, court records show.

In the August raid, police seized more than 50 ounces of the date rape drug, meth and 135 doses of the illegal drug known as Ecstasy.

Lanier is being held at the York County jail without bond on the new charges.