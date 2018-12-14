Indian Land fire chief among 7 charged in York County prostitution bust near Carowinds

The chief of the Indian Land Fire Department in Lancaster County was arrested Friday in a prostitution sting at a York County motel near Carowinds, officials said.

Thomas Wayne Pickard, 52, who also works full time for Lancaster County’s fire service, is charged with first-offense prostitution, according to York County jail and police records.

He was booked into jail around 3:30 a.m Friday. His bond has not yet been set.

Pickard is the volunteer chief at Indian Land and a lieutenant for Lancaster County Fire and Rescue, said Lancaster County Fire Marshal Russell Rogers.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Pickard was placed on unpaid administrative leave Friday morning after Lancaster County officials learned he had been arrested, Rogers said.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 2 a.m. Friday, when Pickard did not return home after work Thursday, said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Deputies rode around looking for Pickard while other officers checked hospitals and other places that include area detention centers, Barfield said.

The search was called off after Lancaster deputies found Pickard was in the York County jail, Barfield said.

Pickard was one of seven people arrested late Thursday and Friday on prostitution charges, said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies and drug agents worked the case. Police are trying to deter human trafficking and sex trafficking, Brown said.

Police used websites that cater to illegal sex activity as part of the investigation, authorities said.

All the arrests were made at a motel near the North Carolina state line, close to Exit 90 off Interstate 77.

Six other people were charged with prostitution, according to police and jail records.

Those charged were: Rama Krishna Menda, 40, of Charlotte; Nicholas Ryan Harris, 37, of Charlotte; John Francis Kennedy, 54, of Harrisburg, N.C.; Brazil Antigua Patterson, 20, of Charlotte; Shauna Michele Polston, 27, of Concord, N.C.; and Jai Masani Fountain, 24, of Charlotte.

Police have made several multi-person prostitution arrests in York County in the last few years, with many in the same area near Carowinds. Two York County deputies have received citations from South Carolina officials for their work in fighting human trafficking in the Carowinds Boulevard area.



